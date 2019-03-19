Bill banning abortions when fetal heartbeat detected heads to Governor

“SB 2116 bans abortion at six weeks - before most women even know they’re pregnant. So in effect, the Mississippi Legislature just outlawed abortion for most Mississippians. We expect this to be on the Governor’s desk as early as this week and it could wind up in litigation almost immediately,” said Felicia Brown-Williams, Mississippi State Director for Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates. “This is absolutely devastating for the people of this state. People die every day in Mississippi because they lack access to health care. Not only will this bill serve as a death sentence for even more people, but it will now be the subject of an expensive legal battle, funded by Mississippi taxpayers, that will divert even more resources away from critical infrastructure and health care we need.”