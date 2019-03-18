Vancleave woman killed in ATV accident

VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) - A Vancleave woman was killed over the weekend while riding an ATV.
Authorities say Sheryl Rachuba Leopard, 61, was a passenger in an ATV driven by her son when it crashed. The pair were on riding trails on private property just off Old River Road in Vancleave when the ATV flipped after hitting a stump.
The vehicle flipped on its passenger side, pinning Leopard underneath the frame. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say they are still investigating the accident.
