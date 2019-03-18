Two arrested after drive-by shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Two people have been charged after shots were fired Sunday in Gulfport.
Ashley Harris, 18, and Dante Burks, 20, were arrested Monday morning and charged with two counts each of drive-by shooting. Police said the shots were fired just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of 20th Street and Thornton Avenue.
While investigating the shooting, officers learned that a man had walked into Memorial Hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Burks and Harris were identified as subjects and a warrant for their arrests was later issued.
The pair were taken into custody at 1:30 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop. Both were taken to Harrison County Jail. Burks’ bond was set at $250,000 per count for a total of $500,000. Bond for Harris was set at $100,000 for a total of $200,000.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-868-5898.
