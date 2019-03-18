Superb spelling siblings set to compete in state spelling bee

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) - There isn’t much that Elizabeth and Matthew Simpson can’t spell. The star spellers are set to compete in the State Spelling Competition March 19.
Matthew, a former runner-up, is excited to get back to the competition, while his sister is glad to share the stage with him.
“It’s exciting to be able to go against him,” Elizabeth said. “But you’re nervous because you want to win, but you also want your sibling to do good, so you don’t really know what you want to happen.”
Matthew had a similar view on the opportunity.
“It is really,” said Matthew. “We’re both going to be in the same spelling bee again, except this time it is of bigger importance.”
The two’s spelling ability is well known, and when one of their classmates is stuck, they often get asked for help.
“I’ll sometimes have kids in my class how do you spell this word, and I am like OK I’ll spell it for you,” Elizabeth said.
All those instances may come in handy as the state competition draws closer each day.
“We have been studying a lot. Like our mom will just say spell this word," Elizabeth said. "We will just be doing something, and she will just stop what you’re doing until you spell the word.”
Their mother Janet Simpson couldn’t be prouder of her kid’s academic efforts.
“I always try and tell them it is like a puzzle," Janet said. "You’re trying to solve whatever the puzzle is.”
Both are quite good at solving puzzles, yet a little luck never hurt. So both employ the powers of a few lucky charms.
“The reason these are our lucky pennies is because they are from the years that we were born," Elizabeth said. "His is from 2006 and mine was from 2008.”
At their level of competition, they need all the luck they can get. So they each have a couple different good luck charms. Yet, no luck was needed for Matthew to spell tough words such as cappaletti, pickelhaube and baedeker.
To make matters even more impressive, Matthew is only in the seventh grade, while his little sister Elizabeth is only in fifth grade.
The siblings are set to compete this Tuesday in the State championship against several other supreme spellers.
