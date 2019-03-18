School supplies once again off list for state tax-free holiday

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Even with eight bills in the state legislature asking for it, school supplies once again won’t be included in this year’s tax-free holiday.
That’s because all eight bills died in committee.
It has teachers, parents and even some state lawmakers confused and concerned.
Susan Strahan could use the help.
“We wind up spending at least $200, if not more, on school supplies before school starts,” she said.
Strahan regularly shops on the tax-free holiday.
“Really, it makes zero sense to not include the school supplies for the students in the state of Mississippi,” she said. “I mean, if you’re doing the clothes and you’re doing the shoes, then you may as well do the supplies.”
Rep. Charles Busby of Pascagoula authored one of the bills.
“Someone files that bill every year, and every year it gets passed over,” he said.
Why?
“I don’t have an answer for it,” he said. “It has never made any sense to me that we had a holiday for the beginning of school meant to allow people to go and buy school supplies, and school supplies were not included.”
He said he thinks it’s the fear of costs.
“I think it’s time that we give it the level of attention that we have some of the other major areas that we start talking about well before the session,” Busby said. “Let’s get some real numbers associated with it. What is going to be the cost of doing that.”
Otherwise, lawmakers tend to avoid the issue like they have for years.
“They just overreact saying well, we don’t know what it's going to cost so we just assume we can’t afford it so let’s not do it,” Busby said. “If we can’t afford to do it, then let’s just not do it at all.”
Tomice Lanier, a teacher in the Madison County School District, described the lack of movement on the issue as heart-breaking for those families who need the help.
“We’ve got to support our students,” she said. “We have to give as much as we can to parents so they’re not so dependent on the community. Help them up front where they can go in and get these things on their own.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.