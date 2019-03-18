Pine Burr Country Club teeing up for future re-opening

WIGGINS, MS (WLOX) -Pine Burr is Stone County’s only golf course, and soon, it’ll be back in operation thanks to some local investors teeing up plans for the course’s reopening.
The sign at the clubhouse says closed, but not for much longer. Recently, it looked as though this local, family-friendly golf course had seen its last birdie. But just before it went on the auction block, a group led by Brent Hickman took over the property.
Wiggins Mayor Joel Miles says the news that Pine Burr will be back spread through the community quicker than a double eagle on a par 5.
"Pine Burr is very important to the city of Wiggins,” Miles said. “The Hickmans will bring it back up, and it will be a first-class operation again. I’ve known those folks most of my life, and when they do something, they do it right.”
The current scorecard has All Things New Construction handling work at the course. The continued good news for those in Stone County is that Pine Burr is just a nine iron away from most residents.
“It’s nice to get off of work and go play nine holes before dark,” Miles added. “If you drive, you can’t do that. When I started playing, that’s what it was. It was 5 p.m., and it’s just an awesome experience to do that right here at home.”
