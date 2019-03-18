Pass Christian home on Henderson Point catches fire

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Crews are assessing the damage to a Pass Christian home after flames filled the Timber Ridge neighborhood on Henderson Point.
The first call came in just before 9 a.m. Monday reporting that a home on Fernwood Drive was on fire. At least one person was inside the home when the fire began but officials said everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries.
The fire consumed most of the back side of the house and roof. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.
Harrison County Fire Services assisted Pass Christian Fire Department in putting out the flames.
