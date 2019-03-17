Nominate your favorite teacher to win a free Norwegian cruise, $15,000 prize for their school

Nominate your favorite teacher to win a free Norwegian cruise, $15,000 prize for their school
From Norwegian Cruise Line: "THANK YOU TEACHERS: We're giving away free cruises to educators who bring joy to their students in celebration of #NorwegianJOY! " (Source: Norwegian Cruise Line/Twitter)
By Tanita Gaither | March 17, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 7:10 AM

(WIS) - Everyone has a teacher that they love.

If you have a special teacher who deserves a vacation for all of their hard work, you can nominate them to go on a cruise, courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line.

The cruise line announced the giveaway on March 15 as a part of their North American debut. A person can nominate an educator in the U.S. and Canada “who demonstrates a passion for spreading the joy of learning” and is “bringing joy to the classroom.”

If you're a teacher, you can even nominate yourself!

The top 15 nominees will receive a free cruise for two, an exclusive invitation to an award ceremony in Seattle on May 3 with all expenses paid, and a chance to win $15,000 for their school.

For more information and where to enter, click here.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.