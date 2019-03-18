No rain in sight. Cool winter’s end. Warm spring start.

Dry high pressure nearby should keep us rain-free for much of this week. We’ll notice a strong northeasterly breeze today because of that high pressure to our north and some low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico driving brisk northeasterly wind across the Gulf Coast region. As winter wraps up during the first half of this week, expect chilly mornings and pleasantly cool afternoons. However, a slight warm up is expected just in time for the start of spring Wednesday and the second half of the week. By this weekend we will get into a little bit better rain chance as a warm front approaches from the southwest.