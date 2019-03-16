Mark Ingram: ‘I will bleed black and gold forever! Thank you, New Orleans for everything!’

View this post on Instagram

NOLA‼️ Thank you for the ups, downs, love, support, and memories that will last FOREVER! I appreciate the city for loving and welcoming me with open arms from the beginning. I have developed relationships and gained FAMILY that will go wayyy further than this game. Thanks to Mr and Mrs Benson, Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton, and everyone in the organization who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to live my childhood dream! All my people in the equipment room, training room, weight room, media, cafeteria, ticket office, nutritionist, and everyone in that building on airline drive who helped reach this point of my life! THANK YOU TO THE BEST FANS EVER, Who Dat Nation is special! I will always be grateful. My brothers who I laid blood, sweat, and tears on the line with. Nobody will understand the brotherhood. Nobody will understand the love I have for my brothers, BUT YALL DO‼️ y’all know what it is between us and you know forever I got your back and I know you got mines‼️ My emotions have been crazy. How can I be heartbroken and more excited than ever at the same time⁉️ It’s because a chapter of my life is closing but a new chapter is beginning. In order to move forward into the blessings God has for you, you have to be willing to let go of the old. I am extremely excited about my new family and my new opportunity‼️ I will BLEED BLACK AND GOLD FOREVER‼️ THANK YOU NEW ORLEANS, for everything‼️⚜️🖤⚜️🖤⚜️🖤⚜️