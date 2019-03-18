Gulfport High robotics team heading to worlds

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport High School's robotics team, Team Fusion 364, is headed to the world championship after winning big in Huntsville on Saturday.
The team placed first at the Rocket City Regionals, guaranteeing them a spot at worlds. They competed against 55 teams from ten states and the country of Brazil while in Alabama. Those teams included the defending world champs and two Hall of Fame teams.
Team Fusion 364 won the event with a record of 15 and 1 and was recognized with the Innovation in Control award for superior computer programming.
This week, Team Fusion will head to Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, LA, on March 21-23 for the second regional competition of the season. After that, they will come back home to Gulfport to prepare for worlds.
Team Fusion is made up of 32 team members from grades 9 through 12. They will compete at worlds against 450 of the best teams in the world. That championship is being held in Houston in April.
Last year, the team utilized corporate sponsors, donations, and fundraisers to raise the more than $60,000 it cost to send the team to worlds. One of the ways they did that was by selling customized woodwork, like cutting boards, tables, and wall hangers. To check out some of their work and for more information on how to order it, click HERE.
