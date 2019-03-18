Former credit union vice president accused of stealing $350,000 pleads guilty

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A former vice president of Singing River Federal Credit Union is accused of stealing more than $350,000 from members.
Merrideth Christina McMillian of Vancleave plead guilty Monday afternoon.
McMillian is facing federal charges related to the theft of the money. She was employed by SRFCU as vice president of member services at the time of the theft.
According to formal charges filed by the U.S. Attorney's office, McMillian "willfully misapplied, embezzled, abstracted, and purloined the sum of more than $350,000 of moneys, funds, and credits."
The formal charge, which was filed in federal court on March 4, 2019, states McMillian unlawfully accessed customer accounts, manipulated transactions and loans, and then converted the money for her use and the use of others.
McMillian appeared in court Friday for an initial appearance. Her bond was set at $25,000 and she was ordered to forfeit all property related to the stolen funds.
Her sentencing is scheduled for June 24th.
According to its website, Singing River Federal Credit Union has more than 27,000 members who have more than $207 million in assets. The credit union’s main branch is located in Moss Point but they also have locations in Pascagoula, Lucedale, Mobile, and Leakesville.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.