Drunken driver nearly drowns after crashing into fire hydrant, FL deputies say

MARION COUNTY, FL (WESH/CNN) - A Florida woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she had to be rescued from a sinkhole created when she crashed into a fire hydrant.
Deputies say when 21-year-old Alexandrea Runyon hit a fire hydrant early Friday in Summerfield, FL, water started gushing so fast that it sucked the woman and her car right down into the watery abyss.
The car sank to the bottom of the hole, which was about 8 feet deep and 20 feet wide.
Several passersby, including a woman and her son, pulled over to help Runyon, but in the process, the hole opened up even more and took the female good Samaritan down with it.
The man tried to help both his mother and Runyon, but he says the 21-year-old wasn’t helping at all.
When deputies and firefighters arrived, they found both women clutching onto the car like they were dangling off a cliff. Emergency crews rescued the two, neither of whom was injured.
Runyon was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Firefighters say they’ve seen cases where a car has hit a fire hydrant before but never one where the hydrant has been sheared off. The hydrant had to be replaced.
