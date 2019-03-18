D’Iberville St. Martin Chamber of Commerce announces community awards

One of the nominators said of Pepe’s owners, “When I think of what the Bob Stein award represents, I think of a business whose owners go beyond day to day operations. They reach out to the community with every opportunity that comes their way. They also do their best to create an atmosphere of love and sincerity, which keeps people within the community coming back, not only for the GREAT food but also for the experience and the embrace that is felt every time. For the past several years I have personally seen the owners of Pepe’s partake in countless benefits to help individuals in the community and outreach programs that affect the whole community. They never shy away an opportunity to help and this is what I believe the Bob Stein award represents."