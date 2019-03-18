D’Iberville St. Martin Chamber of Commerce announces community awards

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - The D’Iberville St. Martin Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Membership and Awards Banquet at The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort to honor local businesses, public servants, and volunteers.
Longtime D’Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Quave has served as mayor since 1993, and announced last year that this term in office would be his last.
Outgoing Chamber President Chad Romero said, "From feeding the needy citizens of the Gulf Coast to advocating for housing assistance for disabled citizens, Rusty is always a short phone call away."
Officer Chad Seymour was selected as the D’Iberville Officer of the year. Officer Seymour is part of the D’Iberville Police Department’s retail crimes unit, focused on catching those who commit retail related crimes such as shoplifting, false exchanges, and credit card fraud.
In November 2018, Officer Seymour was investigating a reported shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter. Employees said the woman was detained after they saw her selecting merchandise, then replacing the store's UPC labels with ones she brought with her. Those homemade labels enabled her to go through the self-checkout and buy an item worth $164.84 for just $29.
Officer Seymour then found another 28 fake UPC labels, and 13 clear merchandise tag ties. His work helped prevent this suspect from potentially defrauding other retail establishments within the city. She was charged not only with the misdemeanor crime of shoplifting but a felony crime as well for the possession of the large amount of UPC labels.
Captain Darren Peterson was chosen The D’Iberville Firefighter of the Year for his efforts and actions throughout the year. Captain Peterson holds the position of shift supervisor was recognized for his leadership, as well as being a great mentor for new firefighters and other personnel.
“Captain Peterson is always involved with the departments Fire Prevention Activities at schools and daycares and spends a lot of time assisting with the fire departments summer camp program,” Romero said. “In 2018, Captain Peterson responded to more calls than any other fire department personnel and has also been credited for rescuing a families pet while conducting firefighting operations in a heavily involved structure fire.”
He went on to say, “Captain Peterson, does a great job leading his shift, not only at emergency scenes, but also during trainings and other fire departments activities throughout the year.”
Lieutenant Tony Wechselberger was honored as the Jackson County Firefighter of the Year.
Romero said, "Lt. Wechselberger has always gone above and beyond to better himself. Through volunteering himself to take every training opportunity he can and by training others. He does this not only to better himself but to provide the best trained personnel for his community. He is always striving to improve apparatus and equipment so we can provide the best fire suppression for our community. His passion for the St. Martin Community shows every day that he is on duty."
The reputation of Pepe’s Bosque Mexican Restaurant is known far beyond D’Iberville. And now the business can add the prestigious Bob Stein Award to its lists of accolades.
One of the nominators said of Pepe’s owners, “When I think of what the Bob Stein award represents, I think of a business whose owners go beyond day to day operations. They reach out to the community with every opportunity that comes their way. They also do their best to create an atmosphere of love and sincerity, which keeps people within the community coming back, not only for the GREAT food but also for the experience and the embrace that is felt every time. For the past several years I have personally seen the owners of Pepe’s partake in countless benefits to help individuals in the community and outreach programs that affect the whole community. They never shy away an opportunity to help and this is what I believe the Bob Stein award represents."
The award is named in honor of the group’s founder and first president, Bob Stein.
D’Iberville realtor Teresa Wieck Martin is the owner of Compass Realty, and this year’s Citizen of the Year. This past year she and her sister, Tina Perkins, gave a $1000 scholarship away in memory of Bob And Shannon Stein. She advertised it for 30 weeks or more in two local papers. She had weekly entry forms from seniors at D’Iberville, St. Martin, St. Patrick and Ocean Springs High School, and held weekly drawings for semi-finalists. The scholarship was eventually awarded a St. Martin student.
Martin is also very involved in her church, Sacred Heart Catholic, The Lions Club of Biloxi, The de l Epee Deaf Center Inc., The Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence, The Helping Light Foundation and other community events. She even hosted a breakfast for first responders.
At the end of the event, Romero introduced new chamber president George Byrd, who is the manager of Performance Tire & Wheel in D’Iberville on Lemoyne Blvd.
“He has served on our Chamber board for over a year and was very instrumental in updating our telecommunications for the Chamber,” Romero said of Byrd. “He has volunteered much of his spare time in getting the Chamber of Commerce up and running thru Social Media sites and helping spread the news about upcoming events for the Chamber.”
Byrd then presented outgoing president Chad Romero with a plaque of appreciation. Romero served The D’Iberville St. Martin Chamber of Commerce for two consecutive years, 2017 and 2018.
