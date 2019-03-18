Cloudy today, but sunshine isn’t far away

More cloud cover will stick around for Monday, but we’ll still warm up into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. We could see a few breaks in the clouds late tonight with lows in the 40s by the morning.
Highs will be back in the 60s on Tuesday, and it looks like we could end the day with some sunshine. The sun will stick around through Friday, and we’ll gradually warm up a bit. Highs will stay in the 60s on Wednesday, but the 70s will return Thursday and Friday.
