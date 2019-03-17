Volunteers shaved their head to raise money for childhood cancer research

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Some people on the Coast are now rocking the bald look to help children fighting cancer.
Salon Bellator in Gulfport hosted a “Raise, Shave, Save” head-shaving event on Saturday to raise money for the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation. The foundation funds research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.
Those who participated in the St. Patrick’s themed fundraiser say its a cause close to their heart. One volunteer lost his grandfather to cancer three years ago.
“I watched him battle it for 7 to 8 years, the last part of his life. And so, I know the struggle from watching a grown man go through it, and I hate that children have to go through it. So, anything I can do to help back a little bit,” said Matthew Smith.
“I donated my hair before but I was waiting for something like this, so that I could donate it more specifically,” said Kimberly Meyer, who grew her hair for 2 years for the sole purpose of donating it.
The goal for Saturday’s event was to raise $5,000.
