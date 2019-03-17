St. Patrick’s Day celebrations paint the Coast green

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - Many residents along the Coast will join in on the St. Patrick’s Day festivities Sunday! Even though many parades and events were celebrated on Saturday, there’s still plenty to do to celebrate the luck of the Irish.
Downtown Ocean Springs will be filled with green and festive fun for the annual St. Paddy’s Day celebrations. That’s happening from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Many restaurants and bars across the Coast will join together in turning the holiday into a lucky bash by serving something green or Irish inspired with festive music and lucky charms. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving customers the chance to get their hands on something green by offering green glazed doughnuts.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.