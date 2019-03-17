42nd annual Hibernia Society parade rolls out the green in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Green was the theme with the 42nd annual Hibernia Society’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Biloxi.
This is a celebration that brings in locals and visitors from neighboring states back every year. One group of Florida residents come every year, this time incognito.
“There’s other places we can go to, but we get the best bank for our buck here,” said Rob Cooper of Niceville. “I mean, it’s incredible. So much fun, everybody is really nice, the parade is great, you get so many beads and all kind of extra stuff like potatoes and carrots and cabbage, pickles in the jar.”
Some said it’s not if you are Irish, it’s if you want to be Irish, but you have to address the leprechaun in the room - or, in this case, on the street: Are you Irish?
“Uh, yeah,” Cooper said. “Slightly.”
Will Cooper admits he is half Irish.
“Yes sir,” he said, “from the waist up.”
Hundreds lined the parade route from the Biloxi Yacht Club to Esters Boulevard.
The event featured about 30 units.
Lance Williams of Pascagoula always comes prepared.
“We’re always cooking on the grill,” he said. “Got have a grill when the parades come.”
For others, it’s all about the show.
“I’ve been doing it all my life,” said one paradegoer. “And it’s part of my life and we just enjoy it. We enjoy dressing up and having a great day and meeting people. Meeting people all the time.”
Grand Marshal was John Michael O’Keefe and Kristina Winter was Colleen.
