Church members go beyond the walls of the building to serve the community

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - If one happened to stop by Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church or Vancleave United Methodist Church for morning service Sunday, he or she would have found the buildings empty. The members were spending the morning doing good in the community.
It was a mission of turning the luck of the Irish into the blessings of Jesus on this St. Patrick’s Day for the churches’ 11th annual “Church Has Left the Building.”
“Instead of having the service at church, we’re going out into the community and giving out cards and showing love and spreading the love of Jesus," said Ava Chambers.
It wasn’t just a day off for the congregations. The members divided into groups to tackle a number different service projects on the Coast. One group of girls handed out cards at The Gardens Senior Living.
“Make their days better by coming out here and telling them that Jesus loves them through the day and through the night, no matter what they’re going through," said Katelyn Moran.
“When we hand out cards they feel like God’s in their heart, and they always know that He’s with them and by their side," said Carlie Seymour.
It was all about taking church beyond the four walls of the church building, and over at Seashore Mission in Biloxi, that’s exactly what members did as they led worship service.
“It’s just fun to carry the love of Jesus out into the world and to be the hands and feet of Christ and to share that love with others," said the Rev. Mary Stewart.
Rows of people from all walks of life filled the room for Stewart’s message on love.
“I feel when we do the service, I feel that people are very touched by the service," said Asa Schmidt.
“The world is hurting so much today, with so much sadness, with the power of Jesus is love, if we can share that, and help some body feel a little better, then it’s really blessed us to,” Stewart said.
The members hope their service to the community will show church is more than a building; it’s what you do.
Other projects included building picnic tables, moving furniture and helping with renovations for a single mom.
