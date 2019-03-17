'A change is gonna come:’ Loved ones remember the life of Imani Rogers at balloon release

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Dozens gathered at Jones Park Saturday afternoon for a balloon release in honor of 16-year-old Imani Rogers, who died Wednesday after being shot in the head.
“She always made sure everybody was happy around her," said former classmate Asija Watson.
“I just don’t understand, it doesn’t match," said close friend Willie Jefferson III. "It wasn’t her time. It was not her time. I’m heartbroken.”
The group held on to a sea of white balloons to honor a young life cut short. Church leaders comforted the crowd with words of faith.
“We ask you to just comfort the spirits, the hurting hearts, the broken that are here today, dear God," said the Rev. Margaret Darty.
Several of Imani’s friends expressed their grief and strength through music.
“All the violence and the shooting man, it needs to stop. So many tears, everyone will cry until it stops,” sang one boy, who wrote a song for the occasion. He continued, “Long live Imani.”
The wind rippled the balloons like the wave of sadness that touched the crowd. Additionally, there was mounting frustration from a trend of violence in the city. For many, Imani’s death was the last straw.
“This is something we can’t fight physical,” said Earl Bankston, a pastor and family friend. "We have to fight in the spiritual, all of us have to get on our knees and pray.”
Some said unity is the answer to avoiding another tragedy.
“We can combat it if we work together, have compassion with each other, you know, and try to come up with a plan to end this violence," Darty said.
As everyone let the balloons go, they held on to the memories of Imani’s life.
“I know it’s going to be a hard time, but I know it’s going to be OK,” said family friend Estick Rodruiguez.
