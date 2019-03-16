Residents will shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It may not seem like the typical fundraising event, but it’s still for a great cause. Residents have the opportunity to participate in the St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event Saturday at Salon Bellator.
The event will raise money for childhood cancer research. Event organizers say the goal is to raise at least $5,000.
According to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the organization hosts different events to raise money that goes towards the research.
Salon Bellator is located at 1706 Pass Road in Gulfport. The event starts at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For more information, visit here.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.