Pine Hill Festival returns with some weekend fun in Wiggins

WIGGINS, MS (WLOX) - The Pine Hill festival is perhaps the biggest event in Stone County.
For the weekend, downtown Wiggins was transformed into a prime location of food, craft vendors, live entertainment and family fun.
Saturday kicked off with a mile fun run and 5K race.
Over the course of the day, thousands came to see the sights and hear the sounds at this year’s festival
For the people of Stone County, this festival has been an honored tradition for decades. Some said that this year’s festival is a little more kid-friendly, which isn’t so much of a bad thing
“A lot more for the kids to do. A lot more to entertain the kids," said Lesa Mallett. "You don’t see a lot of these animals in South Mississippi, the dwarf goats.”
It takes a group of dedicated volunteers to make this two-day festival even possible every year.
This year, the festival was sponsored by Carpenter’s Pole and Piling.
