Moss Point woman shoots victim in the face as she calls police

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Moss Point police are currently investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at 3930 Macphelah Street.
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said around 4:05 p.m., police received a call from a mother stating her 16-year-old son was assaulted by 28-year-old Keianna Keishaun Gipson. While the mother was on the phone with police dispatch, Gipson shot her in the face.
Moss Point police responded and arrested Gipson at the scene. Officers and investigators began canvassing the area looking for witnesses and collecting evidence at the crime scene.
The victim, a 40-year-old female, was originally transported to Singing River Hospital. She was later transported to USA Medical Center in Mobile, where she is listed as guarded but stable condition to await surgery.
Gipson was booked and transported to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. She was charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling house. Bond was set at $50,000 for each charge totaling $100,000.
