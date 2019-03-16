Luck of the Irish rolls in Pascagoula night parade

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -The luck of the Irish descended on Pascagoula Friday night. The coast’s only nighttime St. Patrick’s parade rolled through the streets of downtown. Several floats, golf carts and dancing clubs took part.
The floats were bright and shiny and so were the faces. There’s just something about catching beads after the sun has gone down.
“Well, the best thing I enjoy is everything lit up," aid float rider Kimberly Goff. "We try and have our float lighted with different types of shamrocks, our skirts, everyone just have a good time and let people see us glow in the dark.”
You can’t have a parade without good food, like green popcorn. That’s where vendors like Richard Mann come in.
“Well, we’re out tonight to help Pascagoula celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day parade, and everybody around this area likes our kettle corn so we’re going to come down here and have a good time and try and make a little money and sell some St. Patrick’s Day corn," he said.
One reason to hold a nighttime parade is to drum up the customer base for downtown businesses. That was one goal for the Pascagoula Main Street program, and businesses did their part with plenty of goodies to hand out.
“I think it’s all about family, and the way to do that would be nighttime events, especially on Friday and Saturday nights," said employee Gina Underwood. "So the parents can get down here with their kids, have some fun and keep with community. That’s what we’re all about.”
Speaking of families, some were at the parade for the first time, but it won’t be the last.
“My kids have never been to a parade before, but my husband grew up going to parades down here so my mother and father-in-law brought us down here so that my kids can see what their dad grew up doing," said Shelly Brunt, mother of two sons.
So he tradition lives on, along with the luck.
This is the fourth year the O’Blarney Society of Pascagoula has organized the parade, and it keeps getting bigger every year.
