A little rain possible by Sunday morning

The rest of our Saturday evening looks cloudy, but dry. However, we may see a few showers graze the coast early Sunday morning. Most of the rain will move in before the sunrise. It will be chilly with lows in the 40s.
Sunday afternoon will be dry and mild with highs in the mid 60s. The dry weather will continue throughout the entire week. We’ll remain in the 60s through Wednesday, but we’ll likely see the 70s by Thursday and Friday. More sunshine is expected at that point.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.