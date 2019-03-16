Harrison County crash claims life of one man

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - One man is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Thursday night.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 81-year-old Marvin Pernikoff. He was pronounced dead at Garden Park Medical Center at 3:30 a.m Friday.
Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a crash on the Highway 67 off ramp to U.S. 49. Chase Elkins said it appeared Pernikoff was driving a 2018 Ford Focus north on Highway 67 when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road, crashing into a ditch.
Pernikoff was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation.
