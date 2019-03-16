Couple turns up the tunes after crashing car into yard, getting stuck

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A couple crashed their car into someone’s yard in Los Angeles Thursday night.
And the uninvited guests decided to hold an impromptu party there.
The homeowner's doorbell camera captured it all. The driver hit the gas, backed up and seemed to be taking off.
But a short time later, she was back and backing into something
Back and forth she went, over and over again. She backed up again and hit the stairs, then ended up stuck in the yard.
That's when this took an even stranger turn. The couple cranked up the tunes and sat down for a chat.
Two hours later, the couple was back in the car when police arrived.
Things went downhill for her after that. The homeowner said the woman offered to take a breathalyzer test.
She ended up being arrested on suspicion of intoxication.
