Tour bus crash blocking eastbound lanes of I-10 in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Officials are working a wreck on Interstate 10 involving a tour bus in Hancock County.
Sheriff Ricky Adam said the bus ran off the interstate, hitting a sign and then a tree.
American Medical Response has confirmed the bus had 25 passengers and 13 are being treated for injuries.
The wreck happened in the eastbound lane just before Mississippi 607 on I-10, blocking all lanes.
Medical personnel haven taken victims to Garden Park Medical Center, Memorial Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock.
