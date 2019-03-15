Tour bus crash blocking eastbound lanes of I-10 in Hancock Co.

March 15, 2019 at 1:57 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 2:07 PM

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Officials are working a wreck on Interstate 10 involving a tour bus in Hancock County.

Sheriff Ricky Adam said the bus ran off the interstate, hitting a sign and then a tree.

American Medical Response has confirmed the bus had 25 passengers and 13 are being treated for injuries.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lane just before Mississippi 607 on I-10, blocking all lanes.

Medical personnel haven taken victims to Garden Park Medical Center, Memorial Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - Hancock.

WLOX News Now has a reporter on the way to the scene.

