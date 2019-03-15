Shuckers to host William Carey for Exhibition contest on April 2

BILOXI, MS - For a third consecutive season, the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will host the William Carey Crusaders in an exhibition game on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:35 pm at MGM Park. General admission tickets for the game are on sale now.
“What started as a way to help out our community has turned into an annual tradition that’s proved to be beneficial for both our players and William Carey,” said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. “We’re thrilled to partner with William Carey for another season and to give our fans a sneak peak of Shuckers baseball before Opening Day.”
General admission tickets for the game will be $10 with a portion of the net proceeds going to William Carey. Students and faculty from William Carey will be able to purchase $8 tickets with a valid ID. Tickets may be purchased in advance at biloxishuckers.com, by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or at the MGM Park box office, located on the northeast corner of MGM Park from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.
The Shuckers first played the Crusaders in 2017 as a fundraiser for relief after the campus was impacted by a tornado in January of 2017. William Carey also came to MGM Park in 2018, playing the eventual Southern League South Division Champions on April 3.
Led by head coach Bobby Halford, William Carey will play a regular-season game against Mississippi College at MGM Park on March 20. In his 34th season as head coach, Halford has led the Crusaders to 16 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championships, six NAIA District 30 championships and participated in 19 NAIA Regional Tournaments. He has been named GCAC Coach of the Year eight times and was honored as the NAIA Coach of the Year in 2017, leading the Crusaders to a 45-20 record and a berth in the Avista-NAIA World Series. Under Halford’s leadership, the Crusaders have won 30 or more games in each of the past six seasons.
All players will use wood bats and the contest is scheduled to last at least seven innings. The game serves as a final tune-up for the Shuckers before they start the 2019 Southern League season on Thursday, April 4 at 6:35 pm against the Birmingham Barons at MGM Park.