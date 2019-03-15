Shuckers to host William Carey for Exhibition contest on April 2

Led by head coach Bobby Halford, William Carey will play a regular-season game against Mississippi College at MGM Park on March 20. In his 34th season as head coach, Halford has led the Crusaders to 16 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championships, six NAIA District 30 championships and participated in 19 NAIA Regional Tournaments. He has been named GCAC Coach of the Year eight times and was honored as the NAIA Coach of the Year in 2017, leading the Crusaders to a 45-20 record and a berth in the Avista-NAIA World Series. Under Halford’s leadership, the Crusaders have won 30 or more games in each of the past six seasons.