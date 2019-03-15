Showers dissipate, cooler temps prevail

It is cooler with some lingering showers today. As you head out the door, it’s a good idea to take your rain gear with you since we will continue to have on-and-off scattered showers in the forecast for Friday. Rain amounts will be light with most locations totaling less half of an inch. You’ll also want a coat. Temperatures will be chilly in the 50s this afternoon. We’ll see on and off scattered showers continue tonight and Saturday. The rain will dry up by Sunday and stay dry through next week.