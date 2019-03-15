Program brings fresh food to the table in Gaston Point community

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - There’s nothing like teamwork to appreciate good food, and the Climb CDC Family Enrichment Center in Gulfport is cooking up a storm as well as a healthy meal.
“It’s important that we cater to the community needs, and one of those needs is health and wellness,” said Chris Mosley, the center’s program director. “So, this program is designed to help them live healthier lifestyles.”
This is a four-part series funded by the American Heart Association that trains participants in preparing healthy meals on a budget.
“You know we use to much of this or we don't use enough of that,” said participant Anne Bradley. “We don’t eat nutritiously, so we come here to learn how to prepare nutritious meals.”
Tracy Wyman is with the Gulf Coast Community Design Group that has had a long relationship with Climb CDC in teaching Feed the Seed.
“It helps them connect more to the land, but also the nutritional value of fresh produce that comes from our local farms has so much more nutritional value,” she said.
The food has received some rave reviews.
“We love hearing comments like ‘Oh, my gosh. I didn’t think I was going to like this, but I really like this,’ or ‘I’ve never eaten that before, but this is my favorite vegetable now.’ Things like that," Wyman said.
Jeremiah Shotwell has his priorities.
“First, fruit is everything to me,” he said. “I love fruit.”
But vegetables?
“Some vegetables I don’t like the aftertaste, other vegetables I don’t like them at all,” Shotwell said.
Even with that, there may be some hope with this class.
“It would probably give me at least two vegetables that I will like after today,” he said with a laugh.
The free program brings in chefs as well as gardeners, like James Franklin, who knows personally the value of fresh food.
“Well, my doctor, he said, ‘Mr. Franklin, what have you been doing?’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he said, ‘Your cholesterol dropped 80 points.’ And I said, ‘The only thing I’ve been doing is eating what I grow.”
