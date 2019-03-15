Man sentenced in string of Gulfport armed robberies

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A suspect in a string of Gulfport armed robberies pleaded guilty to the crimes and was sentenced Friday.
Denzel Walker, 23, was sentenced to 30 years with 15 to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections with no possibility for parole. Upon release, the Walker will be placed in post-release supervision.
In September of 2017, the Gulfport Police Department investigated multiple armed robberies of area restaurants. On Sept. 21, a 911 call alerted police to the Sonic restaurant on Courthouse Road, where employees told police that someone had just robbed the restaurant with that looked like a handgun. Witnesses also provided a description of the vehicle involved.
“Patrol units discovered a vehicle matching the description at the Oregon Avenue apartments. During the search of the vehicle, detectives found money stolen from the Sonic as well as a pellet gun and clothing that matched not only the armed robbery at Sonic but also the robberies earlier in September of the Little Caesars on Pass Road and Sonic on Creosote Road,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker. “Later, forensic testing at the Mississippi Forensics Lab matched the clothing found to the defendant’s DNA.”
During his plea, Walker said that he was homeless at the time and that the robberies took place at closing time in August and September of 2017. He said that the pellet gun was given to him, and he apologized to the court for his actions.
Defense counsel brought to the court’s attention that Walker had no prior criminal history.
