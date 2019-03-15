‘A heart of gold’: Family remembers teen killed in Gulfport shooting

Not only was Imani very intelligent, she had a heart of gold. She was very unselfish and would help others in any way that she could. Daily goals for her consisted of her making others smile, as well as show others their self worth. She believed that everyone should have their own little happy bubble and if she saw that they didn’t, she helped them to create one by spreading the joy from within herself to them. She wanted people to know they were loved and their life mattered.