Father and son sentenced in shooting death of gun shop owner and his son

Authorities told WLOX at the time of the shooting that Michael shot both victims using a 40-caliber pistol. Michael and his dad reportedly went to McLemore’s Gun Shop on Highway 43 in the Henleyfield community on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, to pick up a gun. The shop’s owner Jason McLemore told the customers that the repairs were not yet completed on the weapon and that there was a $25 service fee. One of the McCools became upset over being charged that fee, said police.