Cooler temps, scattered showers, finally drier Sunday

We had some showers with a cold front earlier this morning. As you head out today, it’s a good idea to take your rain gear with you since we will continue to have on-and-off scattered showers in the forecast for Friday. Some locations might actually stay rain-free all day, though. And rain amounts will be light with most locations totaling less than one inch. Temperatures will be in the 60s this morning and then cooler in the 50s this afternoon. On and off rain activity will continue tonight and Saturday. But it should finally be completely rain-free by St. Patrick’s Day Sunday. And it’ll stay dry into next week. Cool temperatures will be locked in this weekend. But, we should eventually see a bit of a warm up by the middle of next week just in time for the first day of spring next Wednesday.