WLOX Editorial: Coastal MS, the Secret Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - “Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast-Stay awhile, you’ll get it,” that brand is going away in favor of a new brand: “Coastal Mississippi; the Secret Coast.” One of the new TV commercials says, “For a lot of people coastal Mississippi isn’t the name that comes to mind when thinking about a vacation. Too bad for them. They miss the chance to explore 12 coastal towns each with their own personality. Yeah some people don’t know our name, but that’s OK it makes it easier to learn yours.”