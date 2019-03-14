WLOX Editorial: Coastal MS, the Secret Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - “Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast-Stay awhile, you’ll get it,” that brand is going away in favor of a new brand: “Coastal Mississippi; the Secret Coast.” One of the new TV commercials says, “For a lot of people coastal Mississippi isn’t the name that comes to mind when thinking about a vacation. Too bad for them. They miss the chance to explore 12 coastal towns each with their own personality. Yeah some people don’t know our name, but that’s OK it makes it easier to learn yours.”
We like the campaign. The fact is many don’t know what we have here: Welcoming, affordable, beautiful. There is another important change. A big shift in ad dollars. Past years saw more than a million advertising dollars spent in faraway cities trying to attract far away visitors while only one fourth that amount was spent advertising in nearby drive markets. But four out of five coast visitors drive here.
It just makes since to acknowledge, that cities like Baton Rouge, Jackson and Pensacola are where our bread is buttered. And put ad dollars there; advertising to the people who are more likely to drive here.
Early tourism numbers are already looking up for 2019. We hope these changes will push visitation even higher improving the economy for all of South Mississippi.
That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.