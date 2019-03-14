Warm today, showers likely tonight, cooler tomorrow

It’s a warm start to Thursday with a little patchy fog possible. For today, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be warm in the 70s to 80s. Tonight, showers will be likely with a chance for thunderstorms. Friday starts with temperatures in the 60s before sunrise and then will get cooler and cooler throughout the day with temperatures possibly falling into the 50s by the afternoon. There may be a few scattered showers on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Once all the rain chances finally end on Saturday afternoon, rainfall amounts should only be as high as one inch across South Mississippi. It’ll be a cool weekend with dry conditions in store for St. Patrick’s Day Sunday. The first half of next week looks dry and cool. But, there will be a slight warm up just in time for the first day of Spring next Wednesday.