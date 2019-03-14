U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on suspects in deadly Gulfport machete attack

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The U.S. Marshal’s Service is offering a reward for information on two suspects wanted in a Gulfport homicide.
Marshals are offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Eli Martinez Medina and Leila Darlene Lizana. Medina is wanted on a charge of first degree murder, and Lizana is wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact.
Medina is wanted in the death of 39-year-old Frederick Plummer of Gulfport, who was killed by a machete on the night of Feb. 24.
Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, so authorities advice not to approach them.
Anyone with information is asked to call the United States Marshals at 800-336-0102 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
