High school students face real-life risks as they approach the prom season

CARRIERE, MS (WLOX) - “In Mississippi, motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death and injuries among teenagers,” said Allison Lowther of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services. “So we just want to make the students aware of the choices that they make today will have an impact on their tomorrow.”
The students were shown a reenactment of an accident that was reminiscent of what you might see in a movie. Scenes like that are a chilling reminder to Pearl River Central High School senior Colby Buras that this can happen to anyone at any time.
“It’s very real and it’s really sad,” Buras said. "Just being in the car and acting it out was just, it wasn’t adrenaline, you know, it was just scary. "
Dwight Owens was on hand to speak to the students. He was an innocent victim in a eerily similar accident. A drunk driver changed his life. He told students what it’s like to be on the other side of careless decisions.
“I’m in this wheelchair due to someone else’s selfishness, choosing to drive drunk,” Owens said. "That’s a choice that they didn’t have to make. So we don’t want these students here to make those choices or make those destructive decisions. "
The realistic demonstration had very real props. One of the cars was donated by a family whose child was killed by drunk driver. Deputy Chief of the Carrier Fire Department Don Mieger remembers the first time he saw that mangled car.
“This wreck right here that we used, I’m familiar with the wreck. It impacted me and brings back memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Mieger said.
It’s a life that he said he will devote to educating children on the dangers that face them around every corner.
