Dane Maxwell claims not every candidate for Public Service Commissioner meets qualifications

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) - Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell believes of the five candidates running for Public Service Commissioner of the Southern District, only four have met the qualifications.
Maxwell has filed a complaint with the Mississippi Republican Party claiming to have documents to prove Perry Parker is not eligible to qualify for the Southern District Public Service Commission primary. Maxwell sent documents he said show Parker lived and voted in other states as recently as 2016. Maxwell said state law requires candidates for the position must live in the state five years prior to the election.
Parker responded to the complaint and said, “I’ve always lived in Mississippi, invested in Mississippi, owned land and paid taxes in Mississippi. I’ve lived other places, even aboard, but always invested in Mississippi. I’ve been retired since early 2017 and that’s when I became interested in serving in elected office.”
The Mississippi Republican Party’s executive committee will convene on March 21 to review the challenge and all related documents and statutes.
