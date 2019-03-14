Coast visitors like GOMESA storm drain funding

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -A big boost in Gulf Coast projects is on its way thanks to that $23 million in Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds. While the money will be used on a variety of projects, a good portion of it is going toward replacing or removing outfall pipes on the beach in Harrison County.
Sherry Otterson and company drew names in the sand on the beach Thursday. She had some ideas on what those improvements could include.
“Color, lots of color,” said the Brainerd, a Minnesota native. “Maybe even a cover over the top so people could enjoy them in bad weather too a little bit and bight bright colors.”
Tonja Steele and her crew are visiting from North Mississippi and played near a culvert. The frequent Coast visitor also anticipated storm drain changes.
"I think it's nice, I think it's good because it's easier to get out there,” Steele said. “They say don't get out there, but the kids are going get out there anyway and get hermit crabs.”
According to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, $4.95 million of the GOMESA funding will go to storm drain replacements.
