Barge sinks in Hancock County’s Jourdan River

A barge sank into the Jourdan River in Hancock County over the weekend.
By Lindsay Knowles | March 14, 2019 at 1:24 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 1:26 PM

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A sunken barge is sitting in the Jourdan River in Hancock County after going underwater over the weekend.

On Saturday, local boaters began sharing photos and video of the sunken craft, which is located just under the I-10 bridge where dredging is taking place nearby.

A boater captured this photo Saturday showing the submerged barge. (Photo source: Terry Parker)

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, who is overseeing the situation, the barge is owned by Coastal Marine, a marine construction company out of Slidell. The company is reportedly working on scrapping the barge, removing it from the water.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has given an emergency response division permission to remove any chemicals posing a threat to the environment or human health, said MDEQ spokesperson Nick Hatten. However, Hatten said the Coast Guard has reported that there is very minimal potential for harm to the environment.

It’s not clear what the barge was being used for or why it sank. We have reached out to Coastal Marine for those answers but have not yet heard back.

