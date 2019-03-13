16-year-old victim in Gulfport shooting dies, charges upgraded to manslaughter

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Imani Rogers, the 16-year-old victim, who was shot in the head March 8th, has now died, according to Sgt. Griffin with the Gulfport Police Department. The victim’s mother previously reported the girl had been fighting for her life in an area hospital.
Rogers valiantly fought to stay alive the last five days so five of her organs could be donated to others in need. We’re told by an aunt, the family chose to donate those organs, so pieces of Imani could provide life and hope for the donor recipients and their families.
17-year-old Latavion Shawn Bland was charged with aggravated assault as a result to the shooting. But now Sgt. Griffin says his charge is being upgraded to manslaughter due to the victim passing. Police have said Bland will be tried as an adult. His bond is set st $300,000.
Sgt Griffin says, “[Bland] acted in a reckless and negligent manner when he discharged a handgun inside the residence at Crestview.”
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Crestview Drive in Gulfport. Three other teens have been charged with felony hindering prosecution regarding this investigation.
