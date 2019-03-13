With Confederate statue debate brewing one group wants to build more statues

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - While the effort to take down Confederate statues continues, most recently at Ole Miss, one group is working to put more statues up.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans met Tuesday at Beauvoir in Biloxi. Leaders of the group say the Confederate monuments are meant to pay tribute to thousands of Confederate veterans who died during the Civil War, many buried in unmarked graves.
“It’s just like any other war memorial, World War I and World War II. To me, those are equal monuments because they’re both American veteran monuments,” said Sons of Confederate Veterans member Conor Bond.
Larry McCluney was a guest speaker at the meeting. He said building new monuments is a way of preserving history and insuring those veterans will be remembered.
“What the goal here is to create monuments and put them on private land, so they will be protected that way,” McCluney said. “Our organization has a charge to protect those markers and monuments for future generations to learn from it.”
Nationally the Sons of Confederate Veterans are looking for private land donations for new monuments and markers to be built on.
