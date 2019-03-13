Wind Advisory for South Mississippi

The winds are high and will remain strong and gusty through this evening. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for South Mississippi until 10 PM tonight. Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. That may affect your driving this evening, especially in SUVs or high profile vehicles.
We are also going to see increasing showers that will be on and off as a front approaches Thursday. As a front approaches, we’ll be very humid with scattered showers. The front should move through the area late Thursday into early Friday. We are going to feel cooler temps starting on Friday.
The rain is expected to move out of South Mississippi by Saturday morning. The St. Patrick’s Weekend festivities should be dry and cooler.