Warming midweek, then showers, then cooler weekend

Patchy fog possible this morning. For Wednesday, as a warm front passes through the area, expect breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers. There will be many rain-free hours and many locations may remain rain-free all day. Take your umbrella just in case. Afternoon high temperatures will be warm in the 70s. An approaching cold front on Thursday brings scattered showers through Thursday night and Friday. But, rain amounts appear pretty light and manageable for our region in coastal Mississippi: up to about one inch over the next three days. Temperatures will become cooler on Friday as a cold front arrives. And it should remain chilly into the weekend. St. Patrick’s Day Sunday looks dry and cool.