TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole across Hwy. 90 in Biloxi blocking traffic

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 90 are completely blocked in Biloxi just west of the lighthouse.
Authorities say a car hit a light pole just before 8:30 a.m., knocking it over. The pole was blocking the highway but has since been moved. However, traffic is still being diverted north to Irish Hill Drive at White Avenue while officers clear the accident.
Westbound traffic is still moving. Police and utility crews are on the scene working to clear the pole so traffic can resume.
It’s not clear yet if the driver was injured or not. We will update this story once traffic is moving again.
Keep an eye on traffic on Highway 90 from the City of Biloxi’s traffic camera in top of the lighthouse. Watch below:
