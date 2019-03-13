Police: Teen stabbed while playing drums at Pascagoula Beach

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A teenager is recovering after being stabbed Tuesday night while at the Pascagoula Beach.
Details are limited but police say the 17-year-old boy was playing his drums near the entrance to the Pascagoula Pier when the attack occurred. It happened around 9:30 p.m. It’s unclear how severe the teen’s injuries are but police say the attack was non-life-threatening.
A suspect has not been arrested.
Officers are still investigating and are asking anyone who may have information about the attack to come forward by calling Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211 or by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
