Spring allergy season hits Mississippians, but there are ways for relief

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - This year has been an aggressive allergy season for many. While some might only see pollen, others are hit with the unbearable symptoms.
There are over 50 million allergy sufferers in the U.S. each year.
Whitney Harris is a pharmacist at Beemon Drugs in Jackson and says she has seen a spike in allergies so far this year.
“We are starting to see more allergies at this point," said Harris. “Last year we had a lot of people who suffered around this time with seasonal allergies. We are starting to see all of that pick up right now with the transition into spring.”
She says there are different reasons allergies spike this time of year.
“Things like ragweed, or pollen. Different types of flowers and grasses that bloom at different times of the year can cause seasonal allergies."
Harris says that if you suffer from allergies this time of year, it’s inevitable that you’ll experience symptoms.
Luckily, there are ways for relief.
“Definitely over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal steroids. Some people have luck using a humidifier in their room, so things like Claritin or Zyrtec, they are non-sedating. And another that is now available over the counter is Allegra.”
