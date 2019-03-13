Mississippi Senate passes criminal justice reform bill

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi Senate passed HB 1352 also known as the Criminal Justice Reform Act. The bill reduces barriers for people leaving the state’s prison system, who are seeking regular employment.
The bill would allow for more people with nonviolent offenses to apply for a one-time expungement to improve their chances of finding a job in society after fulfilling their prison obligations.
“We are encouraged by the legislature’s support for HB 1352," said Empower Mississippi President Grant Callen. "These reforms are common sense measures that will reduce the rate of recidivism in our state, help more people find meaningful work and create safer communities for everyone.
HB 1352 also includes legislations that will expand drug courts in Mississippi.
The bill now heads back to the House of Representatives, where they will have until Friday, March 22 to either approve it in the Senate’s amendments or send the bill to conference.
